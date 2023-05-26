Paula Conder competing in the Walt Disney World Marathon in 2018.

Usually, I try to get to the five-kilometre parkrun on a Saturday morning, and we’re very lucky in Whanganui with our parkrun because, on a still morning, it’s just beautiful alongside the river.

It’s probably one of the nicest views for a parkrun in New Zealand. I might grab a bite to eat from the market after that for a late breakfast while I’m there.

Whanganui Harrier Club has usually taken up most of my Saturday afternoon by the time I’ve helped set up and done the course. A couple of weeks ago, we ran at Lundon Park out at Castlecliff, and that was probably the most perfect cross-country course I’ve run in a very long time. I think we could probably hold a national course there.

My husband and I have just recently signed up for the Disney World Marathon over in Florida in January. I was a bit silly and went further and signed up for the Dopey Challenge, which is over four days - you run a 5km, 10km, half-marathon and marathon all in a row. The course goes through all of Disney World’s theme parks. We went over there six years ago and my husband and I both did the marathon that year, but I got horribly sick the night before, and I was so crook I could only run the first 8km and had to walk the rest of it. So I was keen to go back and do it again, and I thought this was probably my only chance, so I may as well do it.

In the evening, I would go to the Citadel, which is my favourite restaurant in Whanganui, and then I would enjoy the sunset out at Castlecliff Beach.

On a Sunday, I usually venture out to one of the beaches. I think we’re spoiled for choice in Whanganui, and the beaches are usually all quite deserted, which is nice. My favourite one is probably South Beach. I take my foxy-cross Bob out there, and he just loves running on the beach - we go through the sand dunes and he just runs and runs.

Bob enjoying the sea breeze on a walk at South Beach.

Then on a Sunday afternoon, I usually just enjoy relaxing. I might go for a bike ride to the Ūpokongaro Bridge or for a walk around the lake. One of my favourite things to do if it’s a nice night is to head somewhere where you can see the sun setting with the mountains in the background. We’ve got friends who live up Durie Hill and Bastia Hill, and sometimes we’ll go up there, sit and have a drink and watch the sunset.