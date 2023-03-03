Kent Darlington takes a break during mountain run training. Photo / Supplied

Every week, we ask someone what their perfect weekend in the Whanganui region would be. This week, we speak to paint shop foreman and keen outdoor adventurer and sportsman Kent Darlington.

It would have to be anything to do with sport.

Either running, cycling or kayaking - I’ve been doing a lot of that, having just come off the Coast to Coast [multisport race].

We’ve got all the training facilities here in Whanganui. There’s the beauty of kayaking on the river, or five minutes out of town, there’s hills to do cycling and training on, or else there’s running around the lake. I like to go for a run on the Atene Skyline track up the River Road or to the Waitahinga Trails.

In the summertime we’d probably be doing softball - the kids have fallen into that - and in the winter, we play squash. We’re a big squash family, so we’ve got the kids involved in that now. My wife and I have played for a number of years for Central and have gone all over the New Zealand national circuit.

If the perfect weekend wasn’t doing sport in the weekend here in Whanganui, it’d be out of town, going camping at Kai Iwi Beach and having a barbecue.