Whanganui Regional Museum's Lisa Reweti says Whanganui is the perfect city for a relaxed weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Each week a member of the community tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week Finn Williams spoke to Whanganui Regional Museum programmes presenter Lisa Reweti.

My perfect weekend may not be as action-packed as some, but I feel like it really suits the laid-back vibes of the city.

It would have to start with a decent sleep-in to set me off on the right foot.

Then I'd head out for a morning walk. I have my favourite spots around the city, but all of Whanganui is great for walking around.

Everywhere's so beautiful here, even just walking through the suburbs I'd see people's wonderful gardens and if I went into town it's inevitable I'd bump into a friend for a chat about their week.

Going out to Kai Iwi Beach for a walk with my friends and our dogs would be perfect though, to get some refreshment with the sea air.

Getting some good coffee in the mornings would also be essential. The Saturday market has got some good coffee carts, but I also like to go out to The Citadel in Castlecliff.

After all the moving around, a relaxing evening with some friends and a glass of red wine would be a great way to cap off the day.

A good weekend for me also involves catching up with what's on Netflix and, outside of Netflix, I've been watching The Boys on Amazon Prime because it's got a couple of Kiwi actors in it, which is always nice to see.

Yeah, I think that would be my perfect weekend, a decent sleep-in, a walk down Kai Iwi Beach, some good coffee, a walk around town, a glass of red wine and some Netflix.

That actually ended up being busier than I expected.