Kristen Hamling, pictured with son Toby, shares what makes up her ultimate Whanganui weekend.

Each week a member of the community tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week Eva de Jong spoke to registered psychologist specialising in trauma Dr Kristen Hamling.

To start off the weekend I watch my kids play football and I’ve joined a team for Whanganui Athletic so I also play on a Saturday. I might do a hike, I love the Waitahinga Trails - and I’m getting into gardening, so also a bit of that.

I love hanging out with my kids Toby, Joshua and my stepdaughter, Charlotte. We just like doing fun stuff - for instance, this weekend we’re going to do a garage sale and a lemonade stand with lemon meringue pie and lemonade muffins.

My favourite haunts for a Saturday evening are going to Porridge Watson for a beer or visiting The Citadel. Maybe a trip to the new ice cream shop on Drews Ave and then a movie night with the kids, or kicking a ball around in the backyard.

Spending time with my partner, Dennis, who is the love of my life, is really lovely and we like to go for walks on the beach or make dinners at home.

We’ve got a camper trailer so it makes ducking away for a night really easy when you’ve got everything all in one place. There are so many spots around Whanganui that are only half an hour away. Lake Wiritoa for having a good barbecue or the Ruatiti Domain are my favourite spots.

I enjoy going for a surf and taking my dogs, Honey and Benji, for walks on the beach, or having a bonfire. Just hanging out with different friends on the beach is the best. Whanganui is such a beautiful and wonderful community.



