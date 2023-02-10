My Perfect Weekend: Jaymie Massey

Mischief Cafe co-owner Jaymie Massey's perfect weekend might include camping by the Rangitikei River or home renovations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mischief Cafe co-owner Jaymie Massey often spends part of her weekends preparing for a busy week ahead but, when she has the time, she likes to go camping.

We stayed at Vinegar Hill camping grounds near Hunterville a couple of weeks ago and that was really nice - just relaxing and sitting by the river with a good book.

My husband and I are renovating our house and have just completed a kitchen upgrade.

We like to do as much as we can ourselves and we have a few tradie mates we call on for things we can’t do on our own.

I do hundreds of trips to Mitre 10 and once I went three times in one day because I’d get home and discover we needed something else.

When time allows, I like to visit the Glenlogie Rose Gardens on Anzac Parade. It’s a nice place to go and spend a bit of quiet time when I get the chance.

Beach visits are another favourite. I usually go out to Longbeach and walk or go for a swim if it’s warm enough.

Other than that, I enjoy having a glass of wine with friends or maybe going out for dinner or having a barbecue.




























