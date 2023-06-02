Frank James briefing drivers at the start of the 2021 Wanganui Vintage Car Club Queen's Birthday rally. Photo / NZME

Each week a member of the community tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week Liz Wylie talks to Frank James who has a busy weekend planned with a visit to the horse races on Saturday, while on Sunday he will be driving his 1959 Austin A35 in the King’s Birthday Wanganui Vintage Car Club rally. Horse racing and vintage vehicles are two of his passions and he is looking forward to a weekend when he gets to indulge them both, he says.

I’m the VCC secretary now after serving as the club captain for a few years so I’ll be driving my little car on Sunday.

I’ve loved horse racing since I was about 10 and I’ve always enjoyed it alongside my enthusiasm for vintage cars and motorbikes.

I’m not a big better but I make occasional small bets and I just enjoy watching the races really. I’m looking forward to the AGC Stakes race day on Saturday.

I like the atmosphere and getting together with friends for a few beers.

A few years ago, in the 1990s, I was a member of a syndicate of around 15 others that owned a horse named Roman Penny. She did quite well and I’ve been a part-owner of a few other horses.

I’m retired but I do voluntary work for the Cancer Society during the week. I drive people to appointments and help out in any way I can.

I also like to potter around at home — doing a bit of house maintenance and gardening.

On weekends, I like to go to the Riverside Market and see what’s happening around town.

I’m a sports fan and I enjoy watching most sports, especially motor racing, so it’s always good when there’s something happening locally.