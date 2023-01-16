My Damned Kind are now on the Mainstreet Caboodle programme. Photo / Supplied

Mainstreet Whanganui has confirmed the final music line-up for the Mainstreet Caboodle on Saturday, January 21, from 10.30am-10pm.

This year’s musical line-up is an eclectic mix of top local bands and musicians with the likes of Damn Raucous Brass, Whanganui Jazz Orchestra, Whiskey Mama, Green Floor and Lizzie de Vegt to name a few.

Mainstreet Whanganui’s Geoff Follett says one of the bands who were initially set to play, The Replicants, are now unable to join the line-up.

“Happily though, we’ve managed to tee up another fantastic Whanganui band to play in their stead — My Damned Kind — who’ll play a mix of classic rock numbers that are sure to get the Block One crowd moving!”

My Damned Kind will play on the Block One stage at 7pm.

As well as the three stages at Majestic Square, Ridgway St and Block One (of Victoria Ave), Geoff says there’ll also be a number of roving street performers — including his own band, Hot Potato, who will be live on the street on Block Four for several hours throughout the day.

For the latest details on the 2023 Mainstreet Caboodle, follow ‘Mainstreet Whanganui’ on Facebook or visit whanganuivintageweekend.nz — and for the full music schedule, see below.

Full schedule of music for 2023 Mainstreet Caboodle:

Majestic Square Stage

10.30am — Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua Kapahaka

11am — Wanganui Jazz Orchestra

12.15pm — Whanganui Highland Pipe Band

12.45pm — Brass Mob

1.15pm — Ukulele Orchestra

2pm — Carnival of Costumes

3.15pm — Tim Davies

4.15pm — Heti & Hope

Ridgway Street Stage

10.30am — Brass Mob

11am — Kupe Renata

12 noon — Lizzie de Vegt

1pm — Eastown Music Association

2pm — The Urban Angels

3pm — Abacus

4pm — One Trick Pony

Block One Stage

1.30pm — Brass Mob

2pm — The Bylaws

3pm — The Blue Veinz

4pm — The Gatshack Project

5pm — Greenfloor

6pm — MeanOwls

7pm — My Damned Kind

8pm — Whiskey Mama

9pm — Damn Raucous Brass



