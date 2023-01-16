Mainstreet Whanganui has confirmed the final music line-up for the Mainstreet Caboodle on Saturday, January 21, from 10.30am-10pm.
This year’s musical line-up is an eclectic mix of top local bands and musicians with the likes of Damn Raucous Brass, Whanganui Jazz Orchestra, Whiskey Mama, Green Floor and Lizzie de Vegt to name a few.
Mainstreet Whanganui’s Geoff Follett says one of the bands who were initially set to play, The Replicants, are now unable to join the line-up.
“Happily though, we’ve managed to tee up another fantastic Whanganui band to play in their stead — My Damned Kind — who’ll play a mix of classic rock numbers that are sure to get the Block One crowd moving!”
My Damned Kind will play on the Block One stage at 7pm.
As well as the three stages at Majestic Square, Ridgway St and Block One (of Victoria Ave), Geoff says there’ll also be a number of roving street performers — including his own band, Hot Potato, who will be live on the street on Block Four for several hours throughout the day.
For the latest details on the 2023 Mainstreet Caboodle, follow ‘Mainstreet Whanganui’ on Facebook or visit whanganuivintageweekend.nz — and for the full music schedule, see below.
Full schedule of music for 2023 Mainstreet Caboodle:
Majestic Square Stage
10.30am — Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua Kapahaka
11am — Wanganui Jazz Orchestra
12.15pm — Whanganui Highland Pipe Band
12.45pm — Brass Mob
1.15pm — Ukulele Orchestra
2pm — Carnival of Costumes
3.15pm — Tim Davies
4.15pm — Heti & Hope
Ridgway Street Stage
10.30am — Brass Mob
11am — Kupe Renata
12 noon — Lizzie de Vegt
1pm — Eastown Music Association
2pm — The Urban Angels
3pm — Abacus
4pm — One Trick Pony
Block One Stage
1.30pm — Brass Mob
2pm — The Bylaws
3pm — The Blue Veinz
4pm — The Gatshack Project
5pm — Greenfloor
6pm — MeanOwls
7pm — My Damned Kind
8pm — Whiskey Mama
9pm — Damn Raucous Brass