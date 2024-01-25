Living musical legend Corben Simpson will be performing at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Friday, February 2.

Whanganui has the privilege of hosting the living legend that is Corben Simpson next week when he performs at the Musicians Club with the equally remarkable drummer/vocalist Maurice Greer.

Together they perform as a duo, with Corben reaching into his vast repertoire spanning 50-plus years of songwriting that includes the New Zealand hit single Dance All Around the World, which he composed when working with Bruno Lawrence and Blerta.

Corben’s career includes meetings with the likes of Ravi Shankar, Kenny Rogers and King Charles III, who was still Prince of Wales at the time. He toured New Zealand as a duo with Michael Nesmith (famous for his role with the pop-rock band the Monkees). Then there were collaborations with Billy TK, Manawatu singer Mahia Blackmore and many others.

Maurice starred with the 1960s Kiwi rock sensation The Four Fours, who supported the Rolling Stones’ tour of New Zealand in 1966 before heading to the UK where they change their name to The Human Instinct and supported acts such as the Small Faces, Cat Stevens, the Moody Blues and more.

There is too much to say about these two superstars who have collaborated on and off over the years and it will be amazing to hear them perform together at the first Club Night of the Whanganui Musicians Club’s 2024 season on Friday, February 2.

There will be an open mic from 7pm and anyone wanting to play is advised to get in early to put their names on the board. If all goes to plan, the special guests will be performing around 9pm.

This will be an extraordinary musical event. Come down and enjoy it with people dedicated to keeping the music live.

Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, on Friday, February 2, at 7pm. General admission $15, members $10 (memberships available at the door).