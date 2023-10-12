Announcement of the new manager for The Gothic Refreshment room, mentioning it as a "Marble Bar", in the Wanganui Chronicle, September 5, 1918.

When the museum accepts new objects for the collection we aim to get a complete picture of its provenance (its origin or source and the history of its ownership and use) so that we have accurate information for display, or research now and for future generations. This information is kept in our electronic catalogue and is updated when we find out new information. Sometimes our task is made easy: the objects speak for themselves. This was the case with a recent donation to our archives collection of material about an early 20th century Whanganui restaurant.

“The Gothic” operated at 185 Victoria Ave which then was on the block between Ridgway St and Maria Place. (That number is now situated two blocks further up the Avenue as streets were renumbered over time). The restaurant was owned by Joseph Carmine.

Letter from the Manager of the Whanganui Herald to the Secretary of the Gothic Ltd, October 22, 1919.

In August 1917 seven Whanganui businessmen presented a prospectus to purchase the restaurant and convert it into a “Marble Bar”: an American-style cafe serving icecream sodas, icecream sundaes and fruit drinks. The name came from the marble counter that patrons could sit at to enjoy their refreshments. They knew that there was already a successful Marble Bar in Wellington.

The men offered shares to anyone interested in investing in the venture at one pound per share. They expected five shillings per share on application, five shillings when shares were allotted, and then monthly payments until the pound was paid. Shareholders jumped on board purchasing between five and 150 shares each.

The existing premises were enlarged and new fixtures and fittings were purchased at a cost of £2,250. The men projected running costs of £130 based on 4000 customers per week. The estimated weekly profit was £70.

One of the items in the donation was a 1917-1918 return of income statement, showing a loss of £576.

From January to October 1918 other documents show shareholders beginning to sell off shares.

In October 1918, the first annual report from The Gothic Limited to shareholders expressed “no small degree of disappointment”. The report provides some reasons why the business was not the success it was hoped for.

First, the final cost of alterations was double the original estimate.

Secondly, the bar was set up primarily to serve theatregoers after picture shows. When the new labour law came into effect which necessitated staff to cease work at ten-thirty sharp this meant hundreds of theatregoers were unable to be served. Furthermore, extra male labour then had to be employed to clean up tables etc., putting up costs.

Thirdly, materials were stolen which necessitated calling in police and detectives and the culprits were never found.

With the advent of 6pm closing of hotels in 1918, it was predicted that the Gothic would become a favourite resort. In fact, the opposite happened. The town became deadly quiet as soon as early closing came into force.

The final straw might have been the Spanish flu epidemic which arrived in New Zealand in November that year and resulted in around 9000 deaths.

For the period July-October 1919, there were three creditors’ demands for payment of overdue bills in the donation.

In October 1920 upholsterer C C Brinsley announced the opening of premises in the former Gothic space. In a sad footnote, the building was demolished in 1986.

The museum does not have any photographs of The Gothic while it was running. Can you help us find some? And if you have any other information, we would be very glad to add it to our electronic catalogue.

■ Kathy Greensides is the kaiāwhina/collection assistant at the Whanganui Regional Museum.



