Museum Notebook: Coronation a right royal celebration

The Wanganui Museum building draped in royal regalia for the Queen's coronation in 1953. Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum Collection ref: 2011.102

As we celebrate the ascension of a new king and head of the Commonwealth, it is interesting to look at how the coronation ceremony has evolved through the years and how some things never change.

Westminster Abbey has always been England’s coronation church. The first documented coronation there was that of William the Conqueror, who was crowned there on December 25, 1066. Before then there had been no fixed location for the ceremony. Henry III rebuilt the abbey in a gothic style in 1245 and the first king to be crowned in the present-day abbey was Edward I in 1274.

Months of planning take place before a coronation ceremony, ensuring it goes without a hitch. Since the 14th century, every coronation has followed the same order of service laid down in the abbey’s magnificent medieval illuminated Latin manuscript, the Liber Regalis, which can be viewed in the galleries at the abbey.

Since 1399, the monarch, seated in the Coronation Chair, is anointed with oil on the hands, chest and head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. A canopy is held over the sovereign to shield this part of the ceremony from the congregation as this, and not the crowning, is the most sacred part of the service.

Historically, Mary I was the first queen regnant to be crowned in Westminster Abbey, in 1553. She is buried in a vault in the Lady Chapel.

In 1626, Charles I wore white instead of the customary purple and, during the ceremony, an earthquake shook the building “affrighting all in the neighbourhood”.

In 1689, William III and Mary II were the first joint monarchs to be crowned in England. They are buried together beneath the Lady Chapel.

George III’s coronation in 1761 turned into a rather lavish event. As some of the congregation thought the service was too long, they began eating during the ceremony and it is said the clattering of knives, forks and spoons could be heard.

Edward VIII cup and butter dish lid produced for the coronation that never was. Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum Collection ref: 1967.105 & TH.4932

Elizabeth II was the first monarch to have her coronation televised. It was watched by millions around the world. For the occasion, the Whanganui Regional Museum was decked out to look its finest, with two illuminated rampant lions holding the Queen’s initials, Tudor roses and swags of blue and gold fabric.

Our museum has an eclectic collection of coronation memorabilia, including cups, bookmarks, coins and medals, a napkin ring and even a George V shoe duster produced by Everett’s Shoe Polish.

Edward VIII was king for just 10 months and 12 days. He never had a coronation as he abdicated in order to marry Wallace Simpson. Nevertheless, memorabilia with his image and supposed coronation date were produced up to a year beforehand. The museum has an Edward VIII mug, napkin ring and butter dish lid produced before the abdication became public knowledge.

Why do we collect such souvenirs today? Some have become valuable collectors’ items, but I think many just want a little piece of history as most of us may only witness one or maybe two coronations in our lifetimes. It’s like holding on to a little piece of history.

* Kathy Greensides is the collection assistant at Whanganui Regional Museum.