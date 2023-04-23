Whanganui citizens celebrate the end of war on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918. Photo / Auckland Weekly News

This article was first published in The Great War Times (GWT), Issue 11, November 2018. It is reproduced with the permission of the Writing Committee of GWT to mark Anzac Day tomorrow.

After four years of hostilities, World War I finally ended when an armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, to end the fighting in World War I. The actual peace treaty would not be signed until June 1919.

In Whanganui, notice of the signing came through at 9.15am on the following day and was communicated to large numbers of people waiting expectantly in the streets for confirmation. The fire bell tolled and hooters sounded, telling everyone the good news. When the New Zealand flag ran up the flagpole at the Post Office, the business of jubilation began in earnest. All business and public services were suspended from that moment.

In the Wanganui Herald of Monday, November 12, the headline announced “The Day Armistice Signed” and again on Tuesday, November 13, “The Day Wanganui Celebrates”. “Peace, perfect peace came yesterday and Wanganui enthusiastically rose to celebrate it.”

The great feature of the celebration was a long procession headed by a returned soldier with a bulldog mascot, followed by a group of returned soldiers. Most Whanganui schools were represented by children, in tableaux, singing on the back of trucks.

There was a good muster of South African and Māori veterans, boys from Wanganui Technical School and Red Cross volunteers. School cadets played in bugle and fife bands alongside the Queen Alexandra, Garrison, Salvation Army and Highland Pipe Bands. The procession wound through the streets to Cooks Gardens, where a service of thanksgiving was held, with rejoicing and singing led by united church choirs.

“The strains of the glorious hymn Old Hundredth broke the stillness and the tune was taken up by the thousands that lined the slopes of the green”, reported the Wanganui Herald. Speeches were made by service personnel, members of Parliament and clergy. Anticipation of the return of servicemen and women was highlighted in many ways. Those who would not return were also acknowledged by a minute’s silence as the audience rose as one to reflect and give thanks for their sacrifice. The event concluded with the singing of a verse of the National Anthem, God Save the King.

Other thanksgiving services were held in local churches and were well attended. “At night, rejoicing continued to a late hour with thousands gathering at various places, such as the Soldiers’ Club, with bands playing patriotic airs. A number of finely-decorated illuminated motor cars paraded the Avenue during the evening. The empty benzene tin proved itself to be a very handy instrument for demonstrative purposes, irrespective of whether it was used as a side drum, dragged behind a motor car, or merely kicked up the street. It served its purpose any way, that is, for making noise.” This was in the Wanganui Chronicle on November 12. On November 13, again in the Wanganui Chronicle: “In Wellington a large crowd gathered on Parliament Steps at 10.30am to listen to the Governor-General... read a telegraph from the King.”

“I desire to send a message of greetings and heartfelt gratitude to my overseas people whose wonderful efforts and sacrifice contributed greatly to secure the victory which is now won...”

The large crowd sang the National Anthem and dispersed quickly for celebrations elsewhere. The influenza pandemic, rife at that time in New Zealand, caused the health authorities to stipulate that there would be no public celebrations in Auckland; no outward sign of celebration was recorded there until much later on.