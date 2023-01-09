Summer Programme kids’ activities at the Whanganui Regional Museum are based around the exhibition Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy. Photo / Karen Hughes

Summer Programme kids’ activities at the Whanganui Regional Museum are based around the exhibition Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy. Photo / Karen Hughes

The Whanganui Regional Museum is a regular feature in the Whanganui Summer Programme guide, but this year the museum is mixing it up a little by offering activities designed especially for children.

Across five days of the Summer Programme schedule, the museum will provide a one-hour session of crafting with a theme of Creative Creatures.

Education team leader Margie Beautrais says the programme is aimed at children aged 5-10, with the planned activities all based around the museum’s popular exhibition, Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy.

“Our exhibition of amazing animals, Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy, has been hugely popular with this age group. The exhibition is due to finish at the end of January, so we’re sending it out with a special programme of animal-themed art activities.”

The activities include creating movable animal puppets, making animal-themed backpack charms, printed greeting cards and more.

The five sessions are 11am-noon, January 9-13, with a nominal fee of $2 a child to cover the craft materials used. Bookings should be made directly with the museum, and children are to be accompanied by an adult. Phone 06 349 1110.

The full schedule of museum activities can be found on the museum website wrm.org.nz or the Whanganui Summer Programme guide, available at Whanganui i-Site or online.