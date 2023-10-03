Huntley School riders (in red-and-black jerseys) Hugo Skerman (front) and Cruz Webb (back) in the road race.

Marton’s Huntley School rode away from the Skoda National School Cycling Championships with a gold medal and multiple bronzes, rounding off a successful season for the team.

Team coach Gareth Wood said the results at the nationals in Manawatū were not just a reward for one day of determination, but an entire season of hard work.

“Cycling is both an individual sport and a team sport,” Wood said.

“As a rider, students are challenged to set their pace, stay focused and be aware of navigational tactics, all while knowing that their best efforts contribute to the greater team result.”

The school’s first event, the teams’ time trial, took place over a 100-kilometre course in Rongotea and, despite taking a wrong turn, the Huntley A team managed to recover and finish third, with the B and C teams taking out fourth and eighth places respectively.

Huntley rider Hugo Skerman was third in the 22km road race around Halcombe.

Skerman and teammate Cruz Webb then worked together in the points race, with Skerman winning the gold medal.

The points accrued by the team over the three days resulted in the school finishing second overall in the boys’ Year 7 and 8 competition, missing out on first by one point.

“To have our teams recognised with their respective medals at a national level, but presented here at a local venue, highlights the competition and the facilities we have in the region,” Wood said.

Cycling has been a part of the Marton school’s sports curriculum for 15 years; this year, 17 riders are part of the programme.

With the support of Cath and Dayle Cheatley, the owners of Velo Ronny’s Cycle Shop in Whanganui, cycling quickly became a top sport for the school.

“Cath and Dayle are instrumental to our school and to cycling as a sport in our region,” Wood said.

He said they were fortunate to have the Cheatleys’ knowledge, talent and passion within the local community.