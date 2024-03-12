Whanganui fire crews have been fighting a large fire at Papaiti, aided by six rural firetrucks and two helicopters. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui fire crews have been fighting a large fire at Papaiti, aided by six rural firetrucks and two helicopters. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui fire crews, two helicopters and four rural fire brigades have been battling a large vegetation fire in rural Whanganui since Monday evening.

The vegetation fire began at 7.30pm on Monday at the end of Papaiti Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the crews arrived to find “multiple seats of fire” in a pine slash and gorse area going up a hill.

Whanganui Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Dudley said the height of the fire spread to 500 by 500 metres.

“This time of year things are fairly dry and, particularly the gorse, is relatively flammable.”

Crews fought the fire through the night and all day on Tuesday

Two helicopters assisted, using monsoon buckets to fight the spread of the fire.

Four rural fire brigades with six fire trucks were called in as well as two tankers and three pumps from the Whanganui Fire Station.

The steep hill made it hard for the fire to be reached by vehicle.

“Due to the terrain, it’s quite difficult for our firefighters to actually access it.”

The fire was now under control but crews were still there on Wednesday “dampening down, mopping up and retrieving equipment”.

Additional crews were arriving from New Plymouth on Wednesday to assist and “check for hotspots”.

Although the fire was contained, crews were checking for anything that could cause further trouble, Dudley said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.