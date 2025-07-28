Advertisement
Multiple crews called to vegetation fire in forest near Hunterville

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

Fire and Emergency NZ crews are fighting a vegetation fire near Hunterville. Photo / NZME

Extreme wind is making it difficult for fire crews to extinguish a vegetation fire near Hunterville.

The fire was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ about 6.20am on Tuesday.

The fire is located off West Rd, near Hunterville. Several hectares of land are burning.

A Fire and Emergency

