Multiple crews called to vegetation fire in forest near Hunterville

Extreme wind is making it difficult for fire crews to extinguish a vegetation fire near Hunterville.

The fire was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ about 6.20am on Tuesday.

The fire is located off West Rd, near Hunterville. Several hectares of land are burning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the fire started as a controlled burn-off by a forestry company but quickly got out of control as high winds travelled through the valley.

Crews had managed to contain most of the fire but needed help from Whanganui and Manawatū crews, which were en route about 9.30am, to prevent hot spots from reigniting.