Jackie and Ivan Kendall with three of their four children - Richard, Denise and Cheryl. Jackie and Ivan were picked up in this car and taken to the Vintage Car Club to celebrate with family and friends.

Whanganui couple Jackie and Ivan Kendall both celebrated their 90th birthdays recently. Jackie’s was on September 10 and Ivan’s was on October 7. They had a gathering of family and friends to celebrate these milestones, which was held at the Wanganui Vintage Car Club rooms.

All the Kendall family at the 90th birthday celebration.

Ivan was also presented with a badge acknowledging his 60-year service to the Vintage Car Club during the celebration.