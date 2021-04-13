Multinational Just Cuts team wins award

The Just Cuts team are (standing from left) Elsie, Leila, Renate and Michele, with (seated) George, Sharon and Brierley, and (in front) Laurie. Photo / Paul Brooks

They are a multinational bunch at Just Cuts, representing countries near and far.

Laurie Broomhall is the owner: she's a Kiwi.

So is Michele, the manager. And so is Brierley.

Then there's George: he's from the US; and there's Renate from Austria, Sharon from South Africa, Leila from Iran and Elsie from the Phillipines.

All of which must make conversation broad, intelligent and interesting.

To top it off, Laurie and the salon — here in Trafalgar Square, Whanganui — made Just Cuts Franchisee of the Year in 2020 and got a big write up in NZ Franchise Magazine.

There are more than 30 Just Cuts salons in New Zealand and more than 200 in Australia. The franchise has now branched into UK.

Laurie is not a hairdresser, but she and her late husband Paul bought the business about eight years ago.

"We were looking for a small business on the side, because we were both employed in another business."

Paul found the franchise on line.

"It's already there, already set up, already known," says Laurie. The big advantage of such a business in this Covid era is that you can't get your hair cut on line!

"Plus it's all the chit-chat that goes with it and it's about learning to look after your own hair." People want to know how to keep their hair looking as it did when they came out of the salon, so that's where the salon's hair products come in.

"The cut has to be perfect to begin with, which is why we only employ qualified and experienced stylists. It's that 'wow' factor." All the staff can do hair styling and barbering.

The salon operates on a 'no appointments' basis, so you come in and join the queue.

There is a Just Cuts app you can download and use to check into the queue. They also have a late night on Thursdays.

Laurie says people are very aware of what they want in the way of a hair style, and that includes young children who come in with a photo of an All Black or someone famous with a style they want to copy.

Laurie has a home office where the business administration is done. At the studio she has been known to get busy with a broom or do reception.

"Being in the salon when we're really busy is such a buzz."

She says she finds the Just Cuts franchise is part of a community. "None of our owners are in competition: we all work together." They are often in touch with each other through social media.

Up until January Laurie ran three Just Cuts salons — Whanganui, Coastlands and New Plymouth. She recently sold the latter but retains Coastlands.

Last year's franchise awards were held via Zoom, but every salon was still able to participate.

"They posted every owner a gift box and there were boxes locked up with chains and the awards were inside those. As they worked their way through, they Zoomed on to whoever it was and said, 'right you unlock your box and this is the code for the padlock'.

"We all got dressed and we had the whole ceremony by Zoom, with Australian and New Zealand owners all on line together.

"I had no idea I was going to get that award." Laurie invited Joy and Russ from next door to help her celebrate.