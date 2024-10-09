The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui hosts its Multicultural Feast and Festival in Marton this weekend. Photo / NZME

The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui hosts its Multicultural Feast and Festival in Marton this weekend. Photo / NZME

An annual food festival that aims to promote cultural connections will take place in Marton this weekend.

It is hosted by the Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei and Whanganui, and the Rangitīkei District Council.

The Multicultural Council was founded by president Pushpa Prasad, alongside her husband and two daughters, more than 20 years ago.

The Multicultural Feast and Festival aims to “bridge the gap” culturally and give people an opportunity to observe and embrace differences in culture through art and food.

Cultural exposure to promote understanding and connection was an important goal for the Multicultural Council and was increasingly important as Aotearoa continued to diversify.