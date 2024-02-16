Amongst the stumps. Photo / Karen Douglas

The first outing of the year by the Whanganui Camera Club was a visit to the Mt Lees Reserve, just out of Bulls.

About 20 club members took their cameras and morning tea to the reserve and enjoyed a walk around the many trails and paths this lovely reserve offers.

Having lunch. Photo / Karen Douglas

The homestead (currently being run as a BnB) was also an attraction, but from the outside only for the photographers. The weather was perfect and provided some great opportunities for interesting shots.

The customary crowd shot. Photo / Maartje Morton

The club has welcomed a number of new members after the successful Open Day in August 2023, and it was good to see them coming along to take part. The next outing will be in April, when the club will be heading to Jerusalem to photograph the church there and other places on the way.

■ Contact us through our website https://www.whanganuicameraclub.org.nz/ if you want to find out more about the club or email the Secretary at secretary@whanganuicameraclub.org.nz.