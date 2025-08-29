Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorsport: Three Whanganui cars set to compete at iconic Australian tracks

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

From left: Whanganui racers Grant Rivers, Tristan Teki and Sandra Eden will compete at the Bathurst 1000 race in New South Wales, Australia. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

From left: Whanganui racers Grant Rivers, Tristan Teki and Sandra Eden will compete at the Bathurst 1000 race in New South Wales, Australia. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The Bathurst 1000 and Sandown 500 will have three cars with Whanganui drivers competing this year.

The drivers are Tristan Teki in his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro called Batmobile, Grant Rivers in his 1985 XE Ford Falcon and Michael and Sandra Eden in their Holden Torana A9X.

The Bathurst 1000 in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save