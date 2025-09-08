Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorcycle Awareness Month: Why a Hunterville crash survivor wants to educate others

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Motorcycle rider Steve Davies crashed his bike near Hunterville in October 2023. He is now encouraging riders to take more caution when travelling, regardless of their experience.

Motorcycle rider Steve Davies crashed his bike near Hunterville in October 2023. He is now encouraging riders to take more caution when travelling, regardless of their experience.

A motorcyclist who spent three days in intensive care following a crash near Hunterville is now helping to prevent the same thing from happening to others.

Steve Davies has now qualified as a motorcycle riding instructor.

September is Motorcycle Awareness Month and Davis is reminding people that behind every rider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save