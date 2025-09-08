In an attempt to avoid the patch, he veered to the right, where his bike slid from underneath him.

“I couldn’t believe what had happened,” Davies said.

“I was riding along and then my bike slid over in the wet conditions at 80 kilometres per hour. I hit the road. I just remember this loud bang and the sound of my bike scraping on the tarmac.”

Davies spent three days in the Whanganui Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before being airlifted back to Wellington Hospital.

The father of three had suffered a broken collarbone in two places, six broken ribs, a collapsed lung and bruising down the side of his body and head, despite wearing a helmet.

Davies is grateful he was wearing full protective gear on the day of his crash.

“I know without a doubt it helped to minimise the extent of my injuries. What could have been far worse was made survivable because I had listened to that advice and invested in the right equipment.

“I realised that it could’ve been much worse. It was a significant crash and I’m lucky that I’m here to tell the story.

“It was a huge shock, not just for me, but also for my friends and family.”

The location where motorcycle rider Steve Davies crashed his bike near Hunterville in October 2023. He is now encouraging riders to take more caution when travelling, regardless of their experience.

Davies said the shock the incident caused his friends and family meant promoting awareness was important to him.

“It’s not only about riders thinking and acting more carefully, but also about reminding everyone on the road that your safety has a ripple effect.

“Behind every rider is a family or community who cares deeply about them.”

In 2024, there were 49 new ACC claims for motorcycle-related injuries in the Whanganui District – the lowest it has been over the last four years.

There have been 20 new claims in 2025 as of September 2.

Rangitīkei District’s new claims this year have already matched the entirety of 2024, with seven.

National data suggest that September is a busy month for motorcycle injuries and the Manawatū-Whanganui region is no outlier.

ACC injury prevention lead James Whitaker said over 50% of motorbike riders deregister their bikes and put them away over winter but that changes in spring.

“As we come into September, it’s a great time of year and we want motorbike riders to celebrate their love of riding and get back on the open road,” Whitaker said.

“As you get back on the bike, make sure you’re ready to get the most out of the riding season.”

Whitaker said motorbike riders and car drivers are both responsible for reducing motorcycle fatalities and injuries.

“We can all do a lot better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Davies’ accident has made him want to help others be better at doing what he loves.

A few months after his accident, he qualified as a motorcycle riding instructor.

He delivers Learn to Ride, Basic Handling Skills Tests and Ride Forever courses with Two Bald Bikers in Wainuiomata.

“I have a huge passion for riding and have learnt a lot over the years so it’s nice to support others in their riding and be part of that community,” Davies said.

“Motorbike riding is in my blood and that is never going to change. I love being in that environment, you take in your surroundings so much more. I love that feeling of full freedom.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.