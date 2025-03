Police are making inquiries into a crash involving a motorbike and vehicle in central Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are making inquiries into a crash involving a motorbike and vehicle in central Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Whanganui Police are making inquiries after a crash involving a motorbike and vehicle on Thursday morning.

One person, with moderate injuries, was taken to Whanganui Hospital after the crash.

Police said they were called to the crash at the Bell St/Guyton St roundabout at 8.41am.

“Inquiries are being made into the crash,” a spokesman said.