Not much is left of HillTop Fish Supply. Photo / Bevan Conley

Most of the building housing HillTop Fish Supply is still off-limits after a fire at the shop early on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, HillTop Fish Supply said there were no injuries but the fire had left “complete devastation”.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the swift response of the fire department, who managed to extinguish the flames promptly.

“Regrettably, we have had to cease our operations as a result of this incident.

“The loss comes at an overwhelming time, especially with Christmas just around the corner. Despite the challenges, we are committed to doing everything in our power to prepare for the successful recovery of our store.”

Fire investigator Anna Gordon said the investigation was ongoing.

“As always, we are keen to get the message out about having working smoke alarms - to ensure people have lots of early warnings - an escape plan and a safe meeting place,” Gordon said.

One of Savages Bakery’s three locations is next door to the fish and chip shop.

Owner Tim Gillespie said while there was soot, smoke and water damage, the fire had not come through the wall.

However, he did not know when bakery staff would be able to return to work.

“We were very lucky to get away with just that damage, it could have been a lot worse,” Gillespie said.

“It’s definitely wait and see at this stage. There will be a big clean up.”

The only shop in the block open for business this week is St Johns Hill Pharmacy on the left-hand side of the building.

Hair Creations and the School of Dance remain closed.

Hilltop Fish Supply said in its post it sincerely apologised for any disruption and appreciated the public’s understanding in “this difficult period”.

“We hope for better days ahead and look forward to the opportunity to serve you once again.

“Thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate through this challenging time.”

