Forest & Bird celebrated 100 years with a Big Birthday Bash at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi. Photo / Jacqui McGowan

Hundreds of visitors streamed into Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Sanctuary to celebrate 100 years of Forest & Bird, with guided tours and decorated cakes on offer.

Bushy Park educator Keith Beautrais said Saturday’s event marked how proud Forest & Bird was of the achievements of previous generations.

“We are determined to take on even bigger challenges in the next 100 years.”

Beautrais said all ages attended the birthday event, and guided tours were given by 15 students from St John’s Hill, Westmere and Brunswick Schools.

“All generations came to the party, from the young guides from the environment schools to their grandparents.”

Students acted as tour guides for the Forest & Bird 100-year celebration. Photo / Jacqui McGowan

Bushy Park Tarapuruhi patron Hamish McDouall said the speakers and activities on offer, such as leaf rubbings and scavenger hunts, would inspire the next generation.

“It sparks that interest and passion for the birds and their habitat, and if you get it young, you’ve got them for life.”

McDouall said Bushy Park Sanctuary was a great example of what could be achieved in partnership, with Forest & Bird, local iwi, the local council and volunteers working together.

“It was really cool to be there as tūī and tīeke and all these other birds were giving a chorus around the gathering.”

Hamish McDouall speaking to the crowd at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi. Photo / Jacqui McGowan

Three cakes were gifted by Dale Pullen and baked by Bushy Park Homestead baker Lisa Miller, with an image of the famous black robin Old Blue adorning one cake.

The Department of Conservation and Horizons Regional Council stalls gave out information on weeds and predator traps, and there was a coffee cart and icecream van for refreshments.

Forest & Bird was started by volunteers and does practical conservation work in more than 120 reserves across the country, with projects such as the Kiwi Conservation Club and Forest & Bird Youth.