Kathleen Orsborn (left), Maureen Roberts, Heather McGinnis and Louise Toms, stalwarts of Club GOLD, visit the team at Sport Whanganui, after braving the wintry elements for a Thursday walk.

Motivating ourselves over the winter months can be a bit of a challenge. It's easy to hunker down and postpone getting active until the warmer months.

When it comes to our wellbeing though, the best time to make it a priority is now. Even once we have the motivation to get moving, we're often not sure what activities will best fit our lives. That's where the Green Prescription team can help.

A huge key to reaching your wellbeing goals is to have someone supporting you and cheering you on. Green Prescription has supported more than 22,000 people over 25 years to achieve their goals.

Deb Byers, Sport Whanganui's Active Wellbeing and Green Prescription manager, knows the benefits that come from being active and adopting a healthy eating plan. Making even slight changes can boost the immune system, reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, and lift moods.

"Adding more physical activity and better eating to your life can start with small steps and it doesn't have to hurt the pocket. There's always a cheaper way to approach positive lifestyle changes and we work with what clients have available and what is freely or cheaply available in the community."

The Green Prescription Programme is available to adults and families. Both programmes run over the course of six months and can be extended to 12 months.

Active Families is a fantastic way for young families (including youth from 7-17 years old) to work together to improve lifestyle habits.

Research tells us that youth being active and eating a balanced diet assists brain development and improves mood. Those are exceptionally good reasons to be part of the Active Families programme.

While individuals and families are following the plan co-created with a Green Prescription adviser Deb, or Darren, Green Prescription Support, there will be regular contact from the team.

"Darren and I enjoy catching up with our Green Prescriptions clients. It's a great time to celebrate wins and talk through how to manage challenges. We touch base via text, phone and face to face. Whatever works. The important message for clients to remember is we're there to support and find solutions, not to give up when things haven't been going as planned."

One of the support groups that sprang out of the Green Prescription programme over 25 years ago was the Club GOLD walking group.

The group welcomes all walkers as well as Green Prescription clients. It's an amazing feat for the group to continue for over 25 years and with more than 25 members it continues to go from strength to strength.

Deb finds that Club GOLD members offer great support to each other.

"Club GOLD is made up of great women and men who love the camaraderie and having a laugh along the way. The GOLD in Club GOLD is an acronym for growing old, living dangerously which speaks to their sense of humour and fun. There are a couple of men who join in on the walk and more people are always welcome, no matter the gender."

Club GOLD has two 40-minute walking sessions a week, leaving from Sport Whanganui on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9am and returning to Sport Whanganui for a cuppa and catch up after the walk. Once a month the group meet at another location and have their catch up and cuppa at a local café.

It's as much about friendship as it is walking. Last Thursday when the weather was great for ducks a stalwart group of four still met and walked through the CBD to walk undercover.

Congratulations to everyone who has made positive lifestyle changes through Green Prescription and Club GOLD.

If you're considering taking up the support Green Prescription offers, ask your GP or nurse for a Green Prescription to start the journey.

Want to be part of the Club GOLD walking group? Give Deb a call to register. Deb Byers - Green Prescription manager - 06 349 2325.