Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More than 100 firefighters gather for UFBA driving competition in Feilding

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Firefighters from across the country will test their driving skills at the UFBA driving competition in Feilding on August 8-9.

Firefighters from across the country will test their driving skills at the UFBA driving competition in Feilding on August 8-9.

Manoeuvring a 12-tonne fire engine is one of the skills firefighters from across New Zealand will show off at Feilding’s Manfeild Park this week.

More than 100 firefighters will take part in the annual United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) driving competition at the Chris Amon Circuit on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save