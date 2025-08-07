Firefighters from across the country will test their driving skills at the UFBA driving competition in Feilding on August 8-9.

More than 100 firefighters gather for UFBA driving competition in Feilding

Firefighters from across the country will test their driving skills at the UFBA driving competition in Feilding on August 8-9.

Manoeuvring a 12-tonne fire engine is one of the skills firefighters from across New Zealand will show off at Feilding’s Manfeild Park this week.

More than 100 firefighters will take part in the annual United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) driving competition at the Chris Amon Circuit on Friday and Saturday.

The event is an opportunity for brigade drivers completing Emergency Response Driver Certificates to further hone their skills and learn from others in a safe and supportive environment while boosting organisation-wide camaraderie.

“Most of our competitors are volunteer firefighters, who make up 86% of Fire and Emergency’s frontline workforce,” UFBA chief executive Bill Butzbah said.