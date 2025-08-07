This opportunity allows “for sharing, upskilling [and] testing against compliance”.
The competition has a series of challenges aimed at simulating real-life scenarios that brigade drivers regularly face on New Zealand roads. They will begin with a pre-drive theory test, then complete 11 individual exercises in fire engines.
They will be judged on their “overall ability, efficiency, aptitude and smoothness of operation”.
Some of the tasks that drivers will be asked to complete are bay and parallel parking, straight-line driving, lane changes, braking, estimating clearance and negotiating serpentine and shrinking chicanes – S-shaped road curves. All of these are aimed at testing spatial awareness and critical decision-making.
Spectators are welcome and can learn about the “world of firefighters”. The competition is on Friday, noon to 3pm, and Saturday, 8.30am to 4pm. Free spectator entry via South St.