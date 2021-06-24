More people reading Whanganui Chronicle

Stock image / 123rf.com

It's official, more people are reading the Whanganui Chronicle.

The latest Nielsen data out today shows the Chronicle's readership has grown by nearly 15 per cent or 3000 readers on the same period last year to 23,000. This is also up 2000 on the previous quarterly result. The Chronicle reaches 38,000 readers across the week.

Regional editor Kim Gillespie said it showed the journalism the Chronicle was delivering was resonating with readers.

"It's fantastic to know the work we're doing is reaching more and more of the community we're writing about and writing for."

General sales manager Christina Emery said: "This is such an incredible result for our entire team who go above and beyond for New Zealand's oldest newspaper!"

The readership growth has continued across NZME's regional newspapers with the Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke's Bay Today and the Whanganui Chronicle together now reaching 300,000 local readers each week.

Across these papers more young people are reading, with year-on-year growth of 44 per cent in the 18-29 age group.



"I'm particularly excited to see the incredible growth in readership from a younger audience," Emery said.

New Zealand Herald editor Murray Kirkness said the regional newspapers played a vital role in the communities that they serve "and it's very pleasing to see our local editorial teams being rewarded with readership on the rise."

The latest Nielsen insights into New Zealanders' readership habits show 2.24 million Kiwis are reading the New Zealand Herald every week, across print and digital.

Nielsen's data also shows the New Zealand Herald's daily newspaper readership has continued its 15 months of growth – now at 654,000 readers each day, up 42,000 readers on the last readership release and up 48 per cent on a year ago.

The Weekend Herald increased its print readership by 71,000 to 791,000 – a 19-year high - and the Herald on Sunday added 41,000 readers to 403,000 compared to the previous release. It's the first time in its 17-year history the Herald on Sunday has amassed more than 400,000 readers.

Meanwhile, nzherald.co.nz, including whanganuichronicle.co.nz, celebrated its 10th consecutive month as New Zealand's number one digital news website with a unique audience of 1.751 million in May 2021 - up 12,000 on the April number.

Premium continues to grow its subscription base of New Zealanders looking for more in-depth and exclusive coverage, insights and commentary. More than 110,000 Kiwis now access Premium content.

• Source: Nielsen CMI Q2 20 - Q1 21 AP15+