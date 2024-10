Fire crews from Pātea and Hāwera responded to a large vegetation fire on Hukatere Rd on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / NZME

A rubbish fire that spread into vegetation in Pātea required a second-alarm response from fire services to control the blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Shannon Lucas said crews were called to the vegetation fire on Hukatere Rd about 1.50pm on Wednesday.

The call-out was upgraded to a second alarm as the fire spread.

Five fire engines, two tankers and two support vehicles from Pātea and Hāwera attended.

The fire spread to about 20m by 50m, Lucas said.