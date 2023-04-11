Nishantha (Nish) Naidoo (left), Merlin Naidoo and Dylan Coleman are M&N Complete Rehab and Physiotherapy. Photo / Paul Brooks

Merlin Naidoo, Nishantha (Nish) Naidoo and Dylan Coleman are M&N Complete Rehab and Physiotherapy. Dylan is a recent addition and Merlin and Nish say he is a valuable component of the clinic.

After practising in South Africa for 14 years, Merlin and Nish exported their practice to Whanganui three years ago.

“We had other options, but we saw Whanganui and we fell in love with it,” says Nish. Their introduction to the city was via YouTube videos which they showed to family members. “It looked like a good family-oriented place, but it was the river that captivated me.” They say the community was just the right size for them. “And we love the outdoors,” says Nish.

Merlin says he did his research, trying to find the best place to transition into their new country, and a lot pointed to Whanganui.

They arrived early in 2020 and had to adjust to working from home for a while — a challenge in such a hands-on occupation, but they managed and say it was effective.

They have a good relationship with Whanganui Hospital and work closely with them. They also had to learn about systems unique to New Zealand, like ACC, and be able to teach New Zealanders about them and what they are entitled to under those systems. Transport to treatment, for example, is available through ACC.

There is a “Back to Work” programme. “It offers a graduated return to work plan,” says Nish. “So, instead of being stressed out about being unable to work, we offer physiotherapy rehab to help you get back to work safely ... and prevent further injury. It’s important so we can offer the best care for the patient.”

“If WE don’t know that, and the public obviously doesn’t know that, they’re missing out on a lot of opportunities for your recovery,” says Merlin.

He says they started the Whanganui practice because they saw a need for it in the community, mainly because most of the franchises focus on the ACC model. They wanted to be able to treat people who didn’t fit in that box, like osteoarthritis patients.

Adjusting to the New Zealand health care system has meant they had to learn new skills and realise that not everything has to be done operatively. Long waiting times have given them the opportunity to look at other options to manage particular conditions.

“Surgery needs to be the last resort, unless it’s something obvious, traumatic, and the patient is struggling to deal with it ... then that needs to happen,” says Merlin.

M&N Physio provides a long list of services, including most electrotherapy modalities, among them ultrasound therapy, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (Tens) and interferential currents; manual therapy modalities including massage, soft-tissue mobility techniques, joint mobilisation techniques, deep friction transfers for breakdown of scar tissue etc; dry needling or acupuncture which is useful in a variety of soft-tissue abnormalities; exercise rehab and prescription which is part of best practice guidelines and often the gold standard in rehabilitation of most injury-related conditions.

They also have gym access for end-stage rehabilitation and they offer group exercise programmes for a variety of conditions. Some include supervised osteoarthritis classes which include education about the condition, and based on the latest research what are the best forms of treatments, what is the best medication to use, when is the optimal time for surgery.

Nish and Merlin have undergone the Glad training programme in New Zealand, an education and exercise programme developed by researchers in Denmark for people with hip or knee osteoarthritis symptoms, and use this training in their exercise classes.

“We are getting some patients with osteoarthritis in the spine, as well,” says Nish. “It’s good in that we are researching our techniques and we keep a close eye on how the clients are progressing in terms of their goals.” It is currently funded by the hospital. After the funded classes, there is a maintenance programme that clients can attend if they wish to continue under supervision.

Other exercise classes are for post-surgical rehab like shoulder, hip and knee replacements. For those wanting to start safely engaging in exercises and not quite sure where to start, they can help there as well. Nish will also be running antenatal classes and those interested in joining should contact her via email, call her on 021 7522 30 or go on to the M&N Facebook page or website.

Pelvic health for males and females is another specialised area that Nish has undergone training for and is offering these services in Whanganui.

M&N has a modern practice and makes use of technology: text reminders help patients keep on top of appointments, specialised software helps the patient keep track of prescribed exercises with pictures, videos and instructions. The physios are even exploring the use of AI Tech in-service delivery and they make use of computer-based practice management software which makes it easy to make referrals for special tests like x-rays and ultrasounds or to refer patients to a GP, a specialist or Te Whatu Ora.

Merlin, Nish and Dylan are part of this community. They are not franchise owners who live elsewhere. Their kids will attend the same schools and extracurricular activities and will face the same challenges.

M&N Complete Rehab and Physiotherapy is at Suite 5, Wicksteed Tce, 212 Victoria Ave. There is a website and a Facebook page.



