The highly anticipated Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Tough Kid® event, organised by Sport Whanganui, has almost 2500 tamariki entered.

The event is held each year for Year 3 to 8 kids, who will enjoy slipping, sliding, climbing and crawling their way around the course, which is both challenging and fun.

The course is made to suit all levels of fitness and abilities with the aim of the day to get tamariki out there, being active and having fun. The first race will start at 10am with the last race scheduled for 1pm.

At the conclusion of the races, there will be a chance for parents and teachers to join the fun in the whānau race. Thursday, November 30 will also be a fantastic day with Quiet Hour being held from 9.30am and Mitre 10 MEGA Tough Teen – for Year 9 and 10 students - from midday.

Quiet Hour is a chance for students with a physical disability, or who may find the environment overwhelming or stimulating, or who just want to give the course a go in a non-competitive way, to experience the course in their own time.

Quiet Hour kids can try the course with a support person at their own pace and participate within their comfort zone and abilities. The major sponsor is Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui and Sport Whanganui appreciates all the businesses and volunteers who sponsor - or help to build – obstacles and give up their time to help over the two days. A timetable for both days will be posted on the Sport Whanganui Facebook page.

