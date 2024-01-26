Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Services chairman Shaun Libeau, Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui's Hayden Gibson and Paula Fore, and NZME Whanganui's Zaryd Wilson, Gene Toyne and David Shaw with surf lifeguards ahead of next month's charity golf tournament.

Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Services chairman Shaun Libeau, Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui's Hayden Gibson and Paula Fore, and NZME Whanganui's Zaryd Wilson, Gene Toyne and David Shaw with surf lifeguards ahead of next month's charity golf tournament.

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui has again teamed up with NZME Whanganui and the Chronicle for its fifth annual charity golf tournament.

Entries are open now for teams to play in the tournament at the Wanganui Golf Club on February 23 with proceeds going to the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Services.

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui owner Hayden Gibson said Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Services had a great impact on locals and he was keen for local businesses to learn what they do for the community.

“I’m not a very good golfer, but that is alright, because that is not what it is about. We want to raise as much money as possible so they can do what they need to do, to save people’s lives,” he said.

The service has had a busy summer with 34 rescues this season, many of them being after hours, chairman Shaun Libeau said.

“We do it out of love and to save lives.”

Libeau and his team at Wanganui Surf Lifesaving are “truly grateful” for the support from NZME and Mitre 10 Mega and want to put the money towards “‘essential lifesaving equipment and training”.

The event will kick off with a breakfast barbeque, food and refreshments throughout the day, followed by a charity auction.

Last year the event raised $20,500 for City Mission Whanganui with the auction proving to be “very successful” at past events, NZME Whanganui commercial lead Gené Toyne said.

“We are very thankful to the local businesses providing auction prizes. We couldn’t do this without their support.”

She also thanked Whanganui Golf Club and Mitre 10 for continuing to be “amazing” to work with.

To book your team contact david.shaw@nzme.co.nz.