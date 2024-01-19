Mercedes Capri Haddon has been found by police in Whanganui.

Missing 17-year-old Mercedes Capri Haddon has been found in Whanganui and is “safe and well”.

Mercedes, who has fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs), was located by Whanganui police on Friday morning, bringing the five-day search for her to an end.

Mercedes was last seen by family on January 15 in Kowhai Park. A large number of whānau helped search for her during the week.

A police spokesman said Mercedes was located “safe and well”.

“We wish to thank the public for all their assistance and support in locating Mercedes.”

