Ministry of Education's Whanganui office relocates as roofing work begins

Work on the roof of the Ministry of Education offices is expected to be completed in eight weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

A large crane looming over the Whanganui CBD is being used to complete roofing works on the office of a government ministry.

The Whanganui Ministry of Education office in Ingestre St is currently undergoing planned works on the roof, with the organisation's staff temporarily off site while the job is under way.

"The Whanganui office of the Ministry of Education is currently undergoing planned building works to the roof. These works are being undertaken by the building's landlord," a ministry spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said some staff usually based at the office had been relocated to the Sport Whanganui offices in London St for the duration of the construction, while others were working from home.

"While the works are under way we have set up a temporary office at the Sport Whanganui offices at 226 London St, Springvale Park, Whanganui. The majority of our people are working from home during this time and our services continue as normal."

The work is expected to take around eight weeks to complete.