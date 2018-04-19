Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter speaks in Whanganui

By Staff Reporter
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter announced she was pregnant in February. Photo/Mark Mitchell

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter announced she was pregnant in February. Photo/Mark Mitchell

Like Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter can keep up with a busy schedule while pregnant.

Genter is visiting Whanganui this weekend as a drawcard in a Greens fundraising event and to speak at a Whanganui Women's Network breakfast. Like Ardern, the Minister for Women is pregnant with her first child.

During the breakfast she hopes to hear how other women balance being a parent and working.

"I think I will have my hands full. The Prime Minister and I are fortunate that our workplace is becoming more parent and child friendly, but I know many people in their workplaces still face significant challenges," she said.

Both events give attendees a chance to meet Genter, and ask her questions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The fundraiser is a sunset cruise on the MV Wairua, leaving Whanganui at 4pm and touring St Mary's Church in Upokongaro, followed by dinner at the Avoca Hotel. The boat returns to Whanganui about 8pm.

The trip is open to non-Green Party members. It costs $85 for people wanting to go by boat, and $40 for people who drive to Upokongaro. Tickets can be booked at rivercruisewhanganui@outlook.com.

Tickets are also available for the $25 breakfast, from 8am to 9.30am at the Grand Hotel. Bookings are essential, and can be made at Eventbrite, or by ringing or emailing Nicola Patrick, 027 871 6459 or nicola@nicolapatrick.com.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle