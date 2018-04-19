Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter announced she was pregnant in February. Photo/Mark Mitchell

Like Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter can keep up with a busy schedule while pregnant.

Genter is visiting Whanganui this weekend as a drawcard in a Greens fundraising event and to speak at a Whanganui Women's Network breakfast. Like Ardern, the Minister for Women is pregnant with her first child.

During the breakfast she hopes to hear how other women balance being a parent and working.

"I think I will have my hands full. The Prime Minister and I are fortunate that our workplace is becoming more parent and child friendly, but I know many people in their workplaces still face significant challenges," she said.

Both events give attendees a chance to meet Genter, and ask her questions.