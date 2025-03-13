Advertisement
Mild weather ahead for Whanganui’s weekend

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Mild but variable weather is coming for Whanganui this weekend. Photo / NZME

Whanganui is expected to have mild but variable weather this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube forecasts that Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers.

“The showers should remain in the higher grounds around Whanganui, but by the afternoon it should start clearing up,” she said.

Sunday will be clearer with partly cloudy skies and no rain expected.

The temperature is expected to be steady with a high of 23C and low of 14C on Saturday, and a high of 24C and low of 16C on Sunday.

Mild winds of less than 10 knots are forecast on Saturday.

“Mostly just westerlies for a time, nothing strong,” Dube said.

“In the evening it will turn northerly but remain light.”

On Sunday afternoon the winds will turn back westerly but continue to be calm.

Moving into next week, Monday will be similar to Sunday’s weather, partly cloudy with no significant winds, but Tuesday brings some variation with fresher winds.

“On Tuesday that’s when we can expect some showers to come through, probably heavy in places,” Dube said.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

