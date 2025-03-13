Mild but variable weather is coming for Whanganui this weekend. Photo / NZME

Whanganui is expected to have mild but variable weather this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube forecasts that Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers.

“The showers should remain in the higher grounds around Whanganui, but by the afternoon it should start clearing up,” she said.

Sunday will be clearer with partly cloudy skies and no rain expected.

The temperature is expected to be steady with a high of 23C and low of 14C on Saturday, and a high of 24C and low of 16C on Sunday.