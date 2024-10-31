Whanganui Riding for the Disabled volunteer Melody Crosse holds miniature horse Mohawk while vet Netta Rousell inserts a microchip into his neck.
A Whanganui vet is joining efforts by Companion Animals New Zealand to push for horses to get microchipped to help prevent the spread of disease and stop flighty horses from getting permanently lost.
Horses may be larger and more easily recognisable than cats and dogs, but implanting a microchip allows a horse to be added to the NZ Companion Animal Register (NZCAR) – New Zealand’s database for lost and found animals – which could help them be located in an emergency.
Whanganui Veterinary Services vet Netta Rousell is organising an event in affiliation with Companion Animals NZ (Canz) horse microchipping events in Taupō, Cambridge, West Auckland, Wellington and an upcoming event in Christchurch.
“I just saw that and thought why don’t we do one in Whanganui? We’ve probably got as big a horse population as some of these other centres,” Rousell said.
Canz animal welfare operations officer Dr Nicola McDonald said microchipping horses was becoming more common and was now a requirement for all thoroughbreds and standardbred horses in New Zealand.
“The purpose of our register is to reunite owners with their horses should they be separated in an emergency, and we saw with Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 that it was difficult to identify the horses,” McDonald said.