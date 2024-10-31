“If you have an animal that is microchipped and registered ... you are three times more likely to bring that animal home.”

Companion Animals New Zealand animal welfare operations officer Dr Nicola McDonald says a microchip can help to reunite owners with their horses if they are separated in an emergency.

Many horses were misplaced and lost contact with their owners during Cyclone Gabrielle. An image of a horse stranded on a building in flooded Hawke’s Bay led to a desperate search for the owner on social media.

“The purpose of our register is to reunite owners with their horses should they be separated in an emergency, and we saw with Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 that it was difficult to identify the horses,” McDonald said.

“This would ensure if there was another event like that, be it an earthquake or cyclone, the horses are all microchipped.”

Rousell said she had seen many cases of wandering stock and spooked horses after noisy events such as Guy Fawkes night or during storms.

“They’re flighty animals and, if something goes wrong, they can go quite far,” Rousell said.

“They’re very emotional pets.”

Only approved users such as veterinary clinics, SPCA or animal control officers are able to access the NZCAR database and can notify a horse’s owner if they come across a lost horse.

McDonald said microchipping could also help to mitigate biosecurity risks.

In the case of a disease like equine influenza spreading throughout the country, the information could help the Ministry for Primary Industries to distribute a vaccine to the horse population.

A horse that was stolen could also be identified by a microchip if it were resold, she said.

How horses react to getting a microchip

Rousell said in most cases horses responded well to the microchip being inserted in their neck.

“It’s optional whether you clip the neck or not, but we just make sure it’s really clean so we’re not contaminating it.

“It’s just a quick injection – but it is the biggest needle they’ll ever take.”

If horses are scared or known to be flighty, they can be sedated or given localised anaesthetic before getting a microchip.

Alongside this process, it was vital for owners to register their horses with the NZCAR database.

The Whanganui horse microchipping event will take place on November 9 in conjunction with the Whanganui A&P show. The cost of a microchip is about $30 per horse.

Donkeys and goats can also be microchipped.

Registrations can be made online at www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/equichip-whanganui-horse-microchipping-event-registration.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.