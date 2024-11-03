On February 27, 2023, a group of men used a clandestine laboratory to manufacture at least 19.3kg of meth and a further 7 litres of meth oil in a wool shed on a remote property on the Whanganui River Rd, 50km north of Whanganui.

The group involved included Wayne Malcolm, Hurinuku Malcolm, Frank Rickard and Graham.

On March 1, police stormed the wool shed as the defendants were packing up their vehicles.

Graham ran from police and jumped into the Whanganui River, swimming to the opposite bank.

A police dog and handler were sent after him and he was located a short time later hiding in a nearby stream.

At the time of the arrest, Hurinuku Malcolm also threw a backpack he was carrying into the Whanganui River.

It was later recovered by police and found to contain a further 81 grams of meth.

In a scene examination surrounding the vehicles, police uncovered 19 self-sealing plastic bags containing between 500g-2kg of meth.

At a minimum, the 19.3kg of meth had a wholesale value of over $3.5m.

The police investigation was part of Operation Gallium - a widespread police investigation targeting the manufacture and supply of meth in the Waikato region.

In 2022, the Waikato Organised Crime Squad had begun intercepting private communications between Wayne Malcolm and Graham which identified associates.

Police established Graham as the head of the operation, the court heard.

During the course of the investigation associates of Graham were found to have carried out supporting roles including storage and transportation of materials, equipment and meth to cooking sites, and the provision of services such as cooking sites, protection and financing.

Judge Justin Marinovich said Graham was “an intelligent man” who had full understanding of the situation he had found himself in.

Graham’s long-term addiction to meth and the wealth and easy money he was able to obtain from its sale had been too attractive to ignore throughout his life, he said.

Judge Marinovich said the meth bust had received “significant attention locally” and the amount of meth being manufactured would have made an impact on the community.

“Whanganui is ravaged by meth use, it runs through every profession, trade and just about every offence that goes through the court,” Judge Marinovich said.

“Meth offending within this community cannot be tolerated.”

Defence lawyer Mark Ryan said the amount of meth involved “cannot be categorised as a significant commercial enterprise when we’re regularly seeing 500kg imported into the country”.

‘A difficult day for the Malcolm family’, says defence lawyer

In court, a tearful grandmother asked Judge Marinovich to consider her grandson’s prospects of rehabilitation in his sentencing decision.

Wayne Malcolm appeared in Whanganui District Court on October 10, the same day as his nephew Hurinuku Malcolm, with both men facing a number of charges related to the meth bust.

They both appeared in front of a full public gallery.

Hurinuku Malcolm was sentenced to five years, one month and two weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven charges including manufacturing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine for supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

His grandmother shed tears as she spoke about ensuring Hurinuku Malcolm’s connection to his children was maintained.

She spoke about her desire to help Hurinuku Malcolm with a place of residence, getting education and gaining qualifications following his release.

“I can provide Hurinuku with adequate community-based rehabilitation and all he needs for a successful reintegration.”

Judge Marinovich congratulated the grandmother on having the courage to stand up and speak on behalf of her whānau in the courtroom.

“Her words certainly don’t get lost on me neither does her passion or sadness seeing you sit in the position you are in.”

Wayne Malcolm was sentenced to five years, five months and two weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to three charges including manufacturing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine for supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

Defence lawyer Emma Priest said Wayne Malcolm had spent the last 18 months building a better life whilst awaiting sentencing.

“Today is a difficult day for the Malcolm family,” Priest said.

During that time, Wayne Malcolm had reconnected with his 83-year-old father who had written a letter to the court in support of his son.

Judge Marinovich said it was one of the better letters he had read in “a long, long time”.

“You do hope an experience like this, as much as it possibly can, brings it to an end for generations to come.”

Rickard was a lease holder of that area for approximately 10 years.

His involvement in the manufacture included transporting other members of the group and equipment by boat across the river to the laboratory.

Police observed Rickard coming and going from the lab site and removing or burning items. His payment from the group was going to be $4000 per day.

For his role in the operation, Rickard was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment in Whanganui District Court after pleading guilty to one charge of manufacturing methamphetamine.

