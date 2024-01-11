Marlo (left) and Brooklyn Whittaker on the merry-go-round at Kowhai Park on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Kowhai Park merry-go-round in Whanganui is back in action.

It was fenced off by the Whanganui District Council following an accident just before Christmas.

A 7-year-old boy got his foot caught in the gap between the ride’s platform and the ground and suffered friction burns.

He required treatment at the Whanganui accident and emergency department as a result.

The merry-go-round reopened at 11am on Wednesday, a council spokesperson said.

“The contractor installed an extra piece of matting under the carousel platform to narrow the gap between the carousel platform and the ground.

“We will monitor the gap and review as needed.”

