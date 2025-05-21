Guerin’s application said Meridian began engaging the relevant iwi authority, Te Kaahui o Rauru (TKoR), about the project in 2022, and it was “committed to engaging experts within TKoR at the appropriate stage of development”.
Knott said next month’s open day was a chance for the public to better understand the project, ask questions and provide feedback.
“If it goes ahead, we’ll be part of the community for a long time and we want to start building those connections,” she said.
“We’re currently undertaking technical assessments, working through the design process and engaging with iwi and the wider community.”
Meridian would make an updated application to the Government’s fast-track approvals process in the next few months, she said.
If that was successful, it would need to submit a substantive application to be considered by an independent expert panel.
“For a large project like the Waiinu Energy Park, the fast-track process may not actually end up being much faster.
“The more important thing for us is that it provides certainty about the steps we need to take to gain approval to build the project.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.