Meet Whanganui’s newest police dog

McLay said he has always had a passion for working with animals.
“I had always wanted to join the police and work with animals,” he said.
“The moment it clicked for me was when, at my old job, I got to the point where I couldn’t get any further so I though now was the time to give it a go and broaden my horizons.”
He said it was a big learning curve training his first dog, Blitz, who was cut from the programme after not making the police standard.
McLay trained another dog before being assigned to Ulfi who has excelled.
The final course, in particular, is challenging for handlers and their dogs, McLay said.
“It’s challenging all the time because you might make progress one day in one thing and then the next day you can’t repeat it or the dog doesn’t want to do it so there is a lot of failure in the training,” he said.
“You’ve got to be good with accepting failure and just know that you will progress slowly.”
McClay believes Ulfi has all the attributes to succeed in her police career.
“She’ll be fine, she has got a lot of courage, she’ll hit things full-steam ahead I’d say,” he said.