Meet Whanganui’s newest police dog

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Matt McLay introduces himself and his dog Ulfi, and explains what's next now that they have graduated and are ready for the streets.

Whanganui has a new police dog on the beat.

Female German shepherd Ulfi and Constable Matt McLay recently completed their final course in Wellington and were one of four to graduate at the Dog Training Centre in Trentham.

McLay was given the task of handling Ulfi, who will

