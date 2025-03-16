Kate Dawson recently won Share Farmer of the Year at the Manawatū Dairy Industry Awards. Photo / Eva de Jong
A Hunterville farmer, who recently won Share Farmer of the Year at the Manawatū Dairy Industry Awards, is chasing a sustainable vision for her family’s dairy farm.
Contract milker Kate Dawson grew up helping her dad on their family’s 300-cow, 120ha dairy farm near Marton.
“I always knew I wanted to own this farm, but I wanted to go off and do other things before I took it on,” the 29-year-old said.
After studying a Bachelor of Commerce and Agriculture at Lincoln University, travelling and working in multiple jobs such as shepherding, Dawson returned to the farm as a farm assistant and then moved into contract milking.
Dawson was recognised at the region’s annual awards in Palmerston North with $8671 in prizes and four merit awards.