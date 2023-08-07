Voyager 2023 media awards

Meet the Whanganui netballer coaching Singapore at the World Cup

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
Former Whanganui Pirates player Annette Bishop has been coaching Singapore at the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Netball Singapore head coach Annette Bishop says she hasn’t forgotten where she comes from.

“Growing up in Whanganui and playing netball there and moving into coaching was fantastic, that’s where it all started.”

Coaching the

