The pirate ship "Black Pearl" on another voyage.

The biggest Medieval Fayre yet was held at St Anthony’s School in Gonville, Whanganui, on Saturday, February 17. the annual event grows bigger each year.

Starting as St Anthony’s School Gala, the traditional white elephant and sausage sizzle concept changed when Indy Magnoli came on board six years ago.

"The Gauntlet" - medieval obstacle challenge.

“I came up with the idea of a medieval theme in 2019,” said Magnoli. “Then we decided to do it as a regular event. We transformed what we had been doing - each game, each area, to give it a medieval twist.

“It’s been building up great, everyone’s been getting on board, even the public getting into costumes. Some people came from as far as Palmerston North to experience the day.

Axe throwing was harder than it looks.

“I’m so happy with the support we have received. It has become a community outreach, a fun day out, interacting with people,” he said.

Magnoli’s background at university was in Archeology (BA) and History, in which he has always been interested in.

Wandering magicians, Marcus Nyssen and Antonio Magnoli.

“The theme of the Medieval Fayre works well for Whanganui because it has embraced the vintage heritage,” said Magnoli.

A massive crowd surpassed last year's attendance.