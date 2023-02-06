Exhibiting at Street Level Studiogallery in Guyton St is Taupō artist Mayumi Sherburn, pictured here with her work 'Moon From the Past'.

The February guest artist at Street Level Studiogallery on 70a Guyton St is Mayumi Sherburn. She described her work thusly:

“A small collection of understated collages ...

I cherish the process of making collages, the touch of paper and the spontaneous decision of matching colours and textures. Nevertheless, I prioritise intricacy. I employ a needle and thread (instead of a pencil) as mark-making tools. I often listen to music, and find myself being captured in random rhythms while I work. My work has been shaped by views of my surroundings and voices from inner feelings.

I am showing a small collection of collages this time, concentrating on colours and composing collages within forms of subtle hues.

Having lived outside Japan for more than 20 years, I have been inspired by the abundant beauty of New Zealand’s nature. I have created a lot of collages with aspects of ‘water’ and ‘light’. It’s easy to perceive where those images came from. My colour pallet has certainly been interwoven with the vibrant colours of Western culture and the subtle colours of my own heritage.

I live in Taupō, but we love the historical, cultural and arty aspects of Whanganui and bought a small place here several years ago. I have been exhibiting in Taupō, Hamilton and Whanganui. I have also participated in various collective exhibitions.”