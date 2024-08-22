Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui and Taupō Mayor David Trewavas met with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones to discuss urgent action to prevent the mills and other export manufacturers from closing because of unsustainable electricity costs.
In Wellington for the Local Government NZ conference, the group told Luxon and Jones they were concerned for the central North Island economy and its communities.
The mayors warned that the WPI crisis was only the “tip of the iceberg” unless an urgent solution was found for other export manufacturers facing similar pressures.
“There is no doubt that the Prime Minister and Minister Jones are acutely aware of what is at stake,” Kirton said.