Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mayor demands U-turn on ‘totally unaffordable’ Ruapehu water plan

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Ruapehu district councillors are being urged to revoke a decision to forge a two-council water services partnership with Whanganui.

Ruapehu district councillors are being urged to revoke a decision to forge a two-council water services partnership with Whanganui.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is urging councillors to reverse a water services decision he says could cost residents $1000 more a year.

He is calling for an urgent rethink of last month’s decision to partner solely with Whanganui District Council in a water services body.

The two-council model would cause

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save