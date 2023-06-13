Ngāti Rangi will look forward to the new year ahead with a celebration symposium, Anei Tata e, as people gather beneath koro Ruapehu. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ruapehu iwi Ngāti Rangi is calling its wandering stars home for Puanga this year for a celebratory symposium named Anei Tata e.

Some of Aotearoa’s best talents in the arts, sports, and medicine hail from Ruapehu, and they will be home for Puanga/Matariki 2023.

“Puanga is a time of reflection, preparation, learning, and celebration,” said Ngāti Rangi chairman Whetu Moataane.

“Our annual Puanga wānanga and Maunga karakia is a beautiful opportunity to come together, to remember our loved ones who have passed on, to wānanga [meet and discuss], and to look ahead”.

Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust pou arihi Helen Leahy said Puanga was a perfect time to celebrate local whānau-driven initiatives supported by iwi agency Whiria Nga Hua.

“One of the common expressions shared at Puanga is Puanga kai rau - the abundant harvest of Puanga,” said Leahy.

“As we reflect over the year that has fallen, we couldn’t help but be amazed at the abundance of talent that this region has experienced through the impact of Whiria Ngā Hua: a local fund established to support whānau enterprise.”

Ngāti Rangi announced plans for the symposium when the community gathered at Koro Ruapehu for Maunga Karakia on Sunday morning. The symposium will be held at Te Pae Tata, Raetihi Marae on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25.

“The symposium will celebrate the Whiria Ngā Hua entrepreneurs, as well as bring home some of our local heroes and champions,” said Leahy.

“We are encouraging whānau to get their tickets early. The talent is exceptional - we have actors, writers, philosophers, artists, fitness exponents, health professionals, and so much more. We don’t want anyone to miss out”.

The theme celebrates the success of Ngā Waihua o Paerangi, five years after the Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Act, as well as the positive outlook for the next phase and the year ahead.

Tickets for Anei Tata e are available at Eventbrite and prices range from free to Kaumātua up to $100 for organisations.