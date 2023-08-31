Guest exhibitors include weaver Esther Nitschke and Rick Rudd, studio potter.

Marton will become a centre for the arts in the Rangitīkei region when an exhibition featuring over 50 artists, makers and creatives opens on September 15.

“Owing to Covid restrictions, our 2021 biennial exhibition was cancelled, so we’re really looking forward to showcasing the work of our talented members this year, plus we have four guest exhibitors,” said president Karen Farquhar, who heads the team organising this year’s event.

Guest exhibitors include weaver Esther Nitschke, painter John Archbold, studio potter Rick Rudd and Marton Floral Arts. The choice of guests reflects the first groups to meet at the Marton Arts and Crafts Centre 52 years ago, these groups included painting, pottery, weaving and floral art.

“We decided to honour these mediums this year with our choice of guest artists,”' Karen says.

Guest Esther Nitschke was a founding member of the arts centre and tutored weaving for many years. Esther has taught weaving to many weavers across New Zealand and was awarded an MBE in 1994 for her services to weaving.

A work by John Archbold.

Local painter John Archbold is also featured. An active member at the centre, John attends weekly painting sessions and also tutors a new beginner’s drawing class.

His work depicts our rural outlook beautifully, which is why the organising committee decided to use it on the exhibition posters this year.

There will be work from Rick Rudd, a Whanganui-based artist. Rick is an award-winning studio potter who has exhibited throughout New Zealand, and internationally.

His work is held in many museum and art gallery collections including the Museum of New Zealand, Te Papa Tongarewa.

“Marton Floral Group will also be joining us this year, bringing the varied art of flower arranging to the centre with several displays on site. We are looking forward to showing the work of this talented local group,” Karen says

In addition, a wide range of creative talent from members will also be on display. Mediums include painting, drawing, pottery, fibre, weaving, embroidery, sewing and quilting.

Visitors to the exhibition will also have the opportunity to talk to some of the artists and draw inspiration from their work.

Karen says, “We are so proud of the amazing work that comes out of our centre, and we can’t wait to show it off!”

Much of the work on show is available for sale. There will also be information about the variety of groups, classes, and workshops, for those interested in learning more about what the arts centre has to offer.

Centre representatives will be on-site and are keen to talk with the wider Rangitīkei arts community about how the centre can further help support the arts in our region.

“I believe the creative arts play a critical role in fostering wellbeing, I’d love to raise participation in, and enjoyment of the arts within the region,” Karen said.

Celebrating the Arts at Marton Arts and Crafts opens September 15-24, 10am-4pm daily. Adults $5, children free, 16 Grey St, Marton.