Two winning Lotto tickets were sold at New World in Marton.

Marton New World has sold a big winning Lotto ticket not once, but twice, this week.

The supermarket sold two winning second division tickets, worth $15,527 each.

Dargaville Postshop & Lotto also recorded a double win at its store.

Twenty-six Lotto players each won $15,527 with Lotto second division in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

Three players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $24,835.

“The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Queenstown Lakes and Ashburton.”

Customers who bought Lotto tickets at Marton New World should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

