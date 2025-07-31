Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marton mother helps launch sensory play sessions for Rangitīkei families

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Lashana Pewhairangi-Bell is hosting the first Takaro Tairongo - Sensory Play Sessions in Marton this weekend.

Lashana Pewhairangi-Bell is hosting the first Takaro Tairongo - Sensory Play Sessions in Marton this weekend.

A Marton woman is using her experience with her daughter with autism to help other families in the Rangitīkei District. Erin Smith reports.

Lashana Pewhairangi-Bell’s daughter was just 20 months when she realised she was different from their previous three children.

Her daughter wasn’t hitting the typical development

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save