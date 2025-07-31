It began what the family call their “autism journey”.

One of the greatest challenges their family began to face was how to help their daughter during, what were frequent, meltdowns.

Caused by severe stress or sensory overload, meltdowns are a common symptom in many children on the autism spectrum.

They may present as physical signs of distress like crying, screaming, hitting or kicking, and can become intense for the child and those around them.

Pewhairangi-Bell and her family began a form of therapy, recommended to them by a teacher, called sensory play.

They began introducing it slowly into her routine as a way to help regulate her emotions and better express herself.

“It was just … every half an hour, squeeze her arms, just to give her a massage and see how that went. And then we soon realised that she really enjoyed it.”

Since introducing this form of sensory play, Pewhairangi-Bell said the frequency of her daughter’s meltdowns had decreased significantly.

The family found an even greater change when they introduced equipment specifically designed for sensory play, such as weighted blankets and other weighted toys.

Inspired by having seen the massive difference that introducing sensory play made for her own family, Pewhairangi-Bell became determined to help bring it to more families in her hometown.

Throughout their autism journey, most of the referrals for services and assessments were based outside Rangitīkei.

“I thought, you know, we’re such a big district, we can’t be the only family going through this journey. How is there nothing available for families like mine?”

As a community engagement officer for the Rangitīkei District Community Hubs, with the help of her manager, Jo Manuel, they successfully applied for the JBS Dudding Charitable Trust Impact Grant, receiving $40,000.

They have since created take-home “grab kits” for families with neurodivergent children – featuring a selection of sensory play toys and equipment.

The goal of the kits is not only to raise awareness of the benefits of sensory play, but also to provide access for more families who may not necessarily have the resources to invest in the expensive equipment.

Pewhairangi-Bell recognised the importance of having specialised public events for families with neurodiverse children. Partnering with Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, they launched Tākaro Tairongo - Sensory Play Sessions, with the first one happening on Sunday, August 3, at Marton RSA and Citizens Memorial Hall from 10am to 4pm.

The events are open to anyone and families can choose to book their own session tailored to their specific needs, without many of the overwhelming stimuli typically found at public events.

Kids can explore an array of sensory play activities in a calm, controlled environment while families receive a specially designed pamphlet explaining all of the different equipment and subcategories of sensory play.

Pewhairangi-Bell said her family would attend.

“My daughter is the passion behind all the initiatives … and for families like mine.”

For Pewhairangi-Bell’s family, and families like hers, having these resources in their hometown has become a dream come true.